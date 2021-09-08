After Michael Vaughan, Ashish Nehra in disagreement with Sourav Ganguly following his 'India is far ahead than rest' remark

Virat Kohli-led India won the fourth and penultimate Test versus England, at The Oval, London, by 157 runs on Day 5 on Monday (September 6). As the final day's play had all three results possible, with India needing 10 wickets whereas England needed 291 more in pursuit of 368, Kohli & Co. fought hard and won the game in the final session.

Following the win, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Kohli-led Indian team. He took to his Twitter handle to laud the national side and wrote, "Great show. The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure. Indian cricket is far ahead than the rest @BCCI."

However, Ganguly's remark haven't received thumbs up by some of the former cricketers. After England's former captain Michael Vaughan, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra also expressed his disagreement with his former captain Ganguly's comments. “You spoke about Sourav Ganguly’s tweet that they have absorbed pressure very well but the Indian team way ahead of the rest. There, I am not in 100% agreement,” said Nehra on Sony Sports.

“If you go just by the numbers, the New Zealand team has defeated you when you talk about the WTC. Just like it is his thinking, I believe that they are ahead but along with them, when you talk about Test cricket for the last one to one-and-a-half years, the Indian and New Zealand team are neck to neck,” he added.

If one looks at the ICC rankings, India isn't the No. 1 side in any format. Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in Test and T20I format whereas find themselves at the fourth position in ODIs. However, the Indian team has been one of the best travellers among all teams in the purest format.

Kohli-led India will now aim to win the fifth and final Test versus England and claim the series 3-1; their first-ever on English soil since 2007.