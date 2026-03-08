/‘Absolutely no match, Phenomenal’: Virat Kohli leads tributes as India beat NZ to win historic T20 WC crown

Virat Kohli leads tributes as India hammered New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the record third time on Sunday (Mar 8). Part of the 2024 T20 WC-winning squad, Kohli took to his social media accounts to congratulate Team India on a historic feat – becoming the first team to win back-to-back T20 WC titles and also to do it at home. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has now joined the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as Indian skippers to win the T20 WC crown.

Lauding the Men in Blue for a fantastic, never-before-seen performance in a Cricket World Cup final across formats, Kohli called it ‘Phenomenal’. Kohli, a batting maestro who now plays just one format, wrote that the brand of cricket this Indian Team played had no match, and that everyone showed brilliant character to weather the storm and come on top.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Champions⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️”

India at the top of the world

Team India is heads and shoulders ahead of its contemporaries in white-ball cricket, and winning its third ICC Men’s title in two years is a testament to it. Against New Zealand in this marquee T20 World Cup final, India made a mockery of the Kiwi attack in the first innings by smashing a record-breaking 255 for six in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma doing wonders with the bat.