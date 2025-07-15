/A spell of ice and fire: Mitchell Starc burns through record books in his 100th Test

Mitchell Starc could not have imagined a more dramatic script while playing his 100th Test. The Australian left-arm pacer unleashed a record spell, taking 6 wickets for a mere 9 runs, achieving the best-ever bowling figures for a 100th Test appearance, bettering Muttiah Muralitharan's 6/54 in 2006. But this was only the start.

Starc became just the second bowler in the history of Tests to take three wickets in the first over of an innings — a feat previously pulled off by Irfan Pathan in 2006. In an astonishing 15-ball spell, Starc took a five-wicket haul — the quickest five-for in the history of Test cricket, eclipsing the earlier record of 19 balls shared between Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland.

In a mere 4.3 overs, Starc had sealed the devastation. In the process, he also achieved the milestone of 400 Test wickets, becoming just the fourth Australian to the record after Warne, McGrath, and Lyon. His 400th was taken in merely 19,064 balls, making him the second-quickest in terms of deliveries bowled, behind only Dale Steyn.