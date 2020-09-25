9 arrested for IPL betting in Kolkata

PTI New Delhi, India Sep 25, 2020, 12.10 PM(IST)

IPL Logo

Nine persons have been arrested from different parts of Kolkata for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kolkata Police's detective department conducted raids in Hare Street, Park Street, Jadavpur and Salt Lake areas on Thursday night and arrested nine persons, mostly in their mid-20s, for allegedly betting on the previous day's IPL cricket match, a senior officer said.

Several documents, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and a vehicle have been seized from their possession, he said.
"The matter is being probed and we are trying to find out whether the accused persons are involved in any inter- state betting racket," the officer said.

The nine accused persons will be produced before a city court during the day, he added.

