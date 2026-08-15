/The Golden Mindset: How India traded 'happy to qualify' for global sporting dominance

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday (Aug 15), we take a look and cherish how, with a fundamental shift in mindset from just being happy to qualify to acquiring global dominance in several sports, they have come far since gaining independence. From cricket and chess to javelin and boxing, Indian athletes are redefining boundaries on the world stage. From individual brilliance to dynamite teamwork, the Indians have gained name and fame in the world of sports. Here, we will understand how.