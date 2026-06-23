One of the standout storylines from the opening 10 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been the remarkable rise in own goals, with co-hosts the United States benefiting twice and the tournament already recording seven own goals. That total is currently the second-highest in World Cup history, trailing only the 12 own goals registered during the 2018 tournament in Russia. Given that the 2026 edition has expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches, the record could easily be surpassed before the competition concludes. Just over a third of the way through the tournament, spectacular goals have captured global attention, but unfortunate own goals have also become a recurring feature.

Paraguay’s Damian Bobadilla became the first player to score an own goal at the tournament, putting the ball into his own net within seven minutes during his side’s defeat to the United States. The Americans later benefited again when Australia defender Cameron Burgess scored an own goal, helping the hosts secure a second Group D victory. Switzerland’s Miro Muheim also found himself on the scoresheet at the wrong end, conceding a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for Qatar.

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England vs Ghana Photograph: (WION)

However, Qatar later suffered from an own goal themselves when Mohamed Manai turned the ball into his own net during a heavy 6-0 defeat to Canada. Other players to score own goals include Egypt’s Mohamed Hany, Iraq’s Aymen Hussein and Jordan’s Yazan Al-Arab. Hussein’s case was particularly unusual as he also scored for Iraq in the same match against Norway, becoming only the third player in World Cup history to score at both ends in a single game.

The seven own goals recorded so far account for nearly 12% of the 61 own goals ever scored in World Cup history. The first own goal in World Cup history was scored by 18-year-old Manuel Rosas of Mexico during a 3-0 defeat to Chile at the inaugural tournament in 1930. Five World Cup editions have passed without a single own goal, with the most recent occurring in 1990.