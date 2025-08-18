/2025 Hockey Asia Cup: Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan — Reports

The Bangladesh men's hockey team is all set to take the place of Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, with the latter's participation also uncertain, with nine days remaining for the tournament to start in Rajgir, according to report in news agency PTI. It will be the 12th edition of the tournament and the third time India is hosting it.

The Indian government had previously announced that visas would be given to the Pakistani players for the tournament, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation has declined to travel, citing security threats. The organisers have already contacted Bangladesh to take Pakistan's spot in the eight-nation event, but Hockey India maintained that the exact situation will become clear in the coming two days.

“The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players, but if they don’t want to come to India, it’s not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in the case Pakistan doesn’t come, but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation," sources familiar with the development were quoted saying. “Neither Pakistan nor Bangladesh have confirmed anything to us till now. But Bangladesh are likely a replacement for Pakistan," the official added.

