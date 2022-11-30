2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu receives MBE from king

British tennis player Emma Raducanu was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) on Tuesday, a little more than a year after she shocked the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. The then-18-year-old Raducanu catapulted her career to new heights when she won 10 matches without dropping a set to claim the U.S. Open title, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final.