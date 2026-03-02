/'No recourse to alter results': USATF after Atalanta Half Marathon ends in chaos as guide vehicle misleads lead runners

In an stange and unfortunate incident, the US half marathon in Atalanta, a qualifier racer for World Road Running Championships 2026, ended in chaos after the guide vehicle led the lead runners off course. The detour resulted in top three runners losing their position. What more, the runners even lost the appeal to USA Track and Field (USATF) association, which said that there's 'no recourse to alter results.' The affected athletes were Jess McClain (leader), Ednah Kurgat and Emma Hurley (2nd and 3rd place). McClain was only two miles away from the finish line when the chaos occured. She eventually finished ninth, missing out $20,000 prize money as well.

"The jury of appeals found that the event did not meet USATF Rule 243 and that the course was not adequately marked at the point of misdirection. This violation contributed to the misdirection taken by the athletes within the top four at the time of misdirection. However, the jury of appeals finds no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish. The results order of finish as posted is considered final," said the ruling on appeal of the athletes. The race was eventually won by Molly Born with Ednah Kurgat and Emma Hurley finishing 12th and 13th, respectively. Watch the full race:

Will McClain participatte in World Road Running Championships 2026

The race was a qualifier event for World Road Running Championships 2026 but the USATF has assured that the incident will be taken into consideration annoucing the team for the World event which will be selected in May.