/'Justice for Samson’: Arshdeep’s reels go viral after India’s T20 World Cup win

Even though Arshdeep Singh did not take a wicket in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, he still grabbed attention after the match with his funny social media videos. After India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs, Arshdeep shared several entertaining clips on his Instagram. India had earlier posted 255 while batting first, before bowling New Zealand out for 159 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal their third T20 World Cup title.

Arshdeep’s reels go viral

Arshdeep, known for his humour other than his lethal fast bowling, recorded fun moments with his teammates while the team was celebrating the big win. In one video with Sanju Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament, Arshdeep jokingly said, “Justice mil gaya” (We got justice). The comment was a playful reference to Samson’s fans, who had long demanded that he get more consistent opportunities in the team.

Arshdeep also approached India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and jokingly asked him to smile sometimes. Gambhir laughed and responded with the phrase “Singh is King,” teasing Arshdeep back. The pacer continued making similar fun videos with other Indian players as well.

Varun’s dance steals attention

Another moment that quickly went viral featured Varun Chakravarthy celebrating in his own style. The spinner performed a joyful dance while holding the trophy, moving his legs excitedly as his teammates celebrated around him. The commentators covering the match were also heard laughing as they watched his celebration.

Meanwhile, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a humorous post on X. He reposted a 12-year-old tweet of himself with an old picture and wrote, “So happy for this guy today,” joking about how far he had come since then.