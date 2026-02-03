/'IRF is the IPL of racing': Ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly on Indian Racing Festival

Also Read: "Goa will be make or break": Chaitanya on Hyderabad Black Birds' title pursuit

For Ganguly, the challenge of street circuits feels deeply familiar, according to a release.

"Street racing tests the team, not just the car," says Ganguly. "In cricket, pressure moments tell you everything about a player. It's the same here. When there's no margin for error, character comes to the fore," Ganguly said.

Drawing a compelling parallel between cricket and motorsport, Ganguly likens IRF's impact to the IPL's transformation of Indian cricket.

"For me, the Indian Racing Festival is the IPL of racing," he explains. "It brings together top international talent, Indian drivers, team owners, and fans in a format that's intense, competitive, and very accessible. Just like the IPL changed how people connected with cricket, IRF is doing that for motorsport," the former Indian cricket team captain said further.

According to Ganguly, the shift from permanent circuits to city streets fundamentally changes the mindset.

"On a permanent circuit, you have room to recover. On the streets, every decision is magnified. One small misjudgement can undo a weekend's work," he says. "As an owner, you feel every lap because the race is constantly testing judgment, discipline, and control," he said.

Preparation for the Goa Street Race, he adds, has focused less on outright speed and more on managing uncertainty.

"This is a brand-new circuit. There's no history to fall back on. So, the focus is on alignment; between the driver, the car, and the team. It's about staying calm and reacting smartly when conditions change." said Ganguly.

Currently placed fourth in the overall standings, Kolkata Royal Tigers head into the Goa round with a balanced line-up that blends international pedigree with Indian experience.

Tom Canning, a British GT Champion and Aston Martin Academy winner, brings European race craft to the team. "Tom's discipline and race intelligence come from competing at the highest level. That experience matters on street circuits where instincts are constantly tested."

Indian racer Sohil Shah, two-time IRL champion and a race winner earlier this season, will look to build on his momentum. "Sohil understands how races evolve. Street racing rewards drivers who can adapt quickly, and that awareness will be crucial in Goa." said Ganguly.

Completing the line-up is veteran Indian racer Sandeep Kumar, a multiple-time national champion.

"Sandeep has raced across different eras of Indian motorsport. When races are decided by judgment rather than outright pace, that experience becomes invaluable," he said.

As the Goa Street race approaches, Ganguly believes the weekend will be about more than points, "just like in cricket, big occasions don't forgive lapses. Street circuit demands clarity, discipline, and trust across the team. That's the challenge we're prepared for.