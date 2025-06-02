/#10YearChallenge: Shreyas Iyer’s signature shot against Jasprit Bumrah sparks deja vu among fans

A decade may have passed, but some things remain constant. In the Indian Premier League, where players evolve, switch teams, and hone their skills, Shreyas Iyer’s iconic shot against Jasprit Bumrah remains a timeless highlight.

Ten years ago, a young Iyer, donning a different jersey, met a rising Bumrah with a signature shot that left everyone in awe. Fast forward to the present IPL 2025 season, and the scene played out again — only this time, with new colors, new stakes, and a more seasoned Iyer.

The stance, the elegance, the timing – everything echoed the moment from a decade ago.

It’s not just a shot; it’s a story of consistency, growth, and the enduring rivalry of two Indian cricketing giants. It’s a reminder that while jerseys change, the passion for the game remains evergreen.

Punjab Kings cruises in final

Coming to the match, there will be a new champion in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025 after Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 in the early hours of Monday (June 2) by five wickets at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab chased a massive target of 204 with six balls to spare as they now stand a win away from their maiden IPL title. Shreyas played a match-winning knock of 87 runs as Punjab now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final.

Chasing 204 for victory in a rain-delayed last playoff, Punjab rode Iyer's 41-ball knock, laced with five fours and eight sixes, to achieve their target with six balls to spare in Ahmedabad.

Iyer hit the winning six as Punjab reached their second IPL final. It will be played at the same venue -- the world's biggest cricket stadium -- on Tuesday.

"I love such big occasions," player of the match Iyer said after in the post-match presentation.