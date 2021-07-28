World will not work with Taliban if no progress in talks, says UN representative to Afghanistan  

UN secretary general's special representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, while addressing the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board (JCMB) meeting at the Presidential Palace, said on Wednesday, if there is no progress in the peace talks the world will not work with the Taliban.

Lyons said, "If there is no movement at the negotiating table, and instead human rights abuses and worse, still atrocities occur in districts they control, the Taliban will not be seen as a viable partner for the international community."

With the occupation of the territory, the Taliban have also inherited its responsibilities. Lyons added, "The world is watching closely how they are acting, especially towards civilian populations, women and minorities.”

The meeting was taking place in extraordinary circumstances in order to preserve the gains, never more urgent or challenging. “The Taliban have gained a certain legitimacy in recent years through their negotiations in Doha, but this legitimacy is promised on their commitment to a political negotiation with the government of Afghanistan, a commitment which their battle-focused strategy casts into doubt," the representative added.

(With inputs from agencies)