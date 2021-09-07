With reconstruction on mind, Taliban ready to have relations with US

Welcoming possible US involvement in the reconstruction of the country, the Taliban says it is ready to have relations with Washington, the group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik.

The group wants relations that can serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States. The spokesman said, "Yes, of course, in a new chapter if America wants to have a relation with us, which could be in the interest of both countries and both peoples, and if they want to participate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, they are welcome."

Watch: Reports challenge prospect of Mullah Baradar leading new Afghanistan govt

Shaheen added, the Taliban will not have any relations with Israel but wants to maintain a dialogue with all of its neighbours.

The leader said, "Of course, we won't have any relation with Israel. We want to have relations with other countries, Israel is not among these countries… We would like to have relations with all the regional countries and neighbouring countries as well as Asian countries."

Also Read: US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression

Meanwhile, the Taliban has also invited former Afghan military men to join the new hardline leadership.

"Afghan soldiers, who have been trained over the last 20 years, will be requested to rejoin security departments alongside Taliban fighters," said spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference in Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies)