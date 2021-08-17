Watch: Unidentified man shoots at a civilian trying to enter Kabul airport

If a video shared on the social microblogging site Twitter is to be believed, unidentified armed man can be seen trying to shoot a civilian, who was trying to enter the international airport in Kabul on Monday.

The video appears to show an unidentified armed man, who is dressed in black clothes, firing at a person, who is atop a wall, supposedly of Kabul International Airport. The man was trying to jump into the airport in Kabul by climbing the wall. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of this video.

The four-seconds-long video has gone viral across social media platforms. It has got more than 484,700 views till now. It is rising by every minute.

Mayhem continuing at Kabul Airport. Shots being fired at individuals attempting to jump the wall pic.twitter.com/aWbdigLF1o — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 16, 2021 ×

The video has been shared by Saad Mohseni, who is a director of MOBY Group. The group owns Afghan TV news company, TOLO News.

In a message along with the video on Twitter, Mohseni said, “Mayhem continuing at Kabul Airport. Shots being fired at individuals attempting to jump the wall.”

Afghanistan is witnessing utter chaos as the civilians try to flee the country, fearing the Taliban’s most likely oppressive rule. It had earlier ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, imposing several harsh laws.

