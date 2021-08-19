Watch: Child lifted over Kabul airport wall by US soldiers

A young child is carried over the high perimeter wall and delivered into the hands of an American soldier from the surging mob at Kabul airport.

This week's video, which was shot and posted on social media, depicts the sense of despair felt by many Afghans who are afraid of the Taliban's unexpected return to power.

The scene was caught by a journalist working for the Rise to Peace charitable group.

A US soldier carried a female over the barricade in another video provided by the terrorists.

Afghans have come to the airport in droves this week, anxious to leave Kabul since the Taliban took control.

The terrorist organisation has pledged to rule in a more moderate manner than it did when it ruled the nation without a parliament or elections 20 years ago, leading to a rigid interpretation of Sunni Islam.

While foreigners and Afghans are being evacuated, American forces are stationed there to keep the airport from becoming overwhelmed.





Meanwhile, after 20 years of combat, the US military is withdrawing from Afghanistan, coinciding with the Islamist Taliban's rapid takeover of the nation.

It's unclear whether the youngster was reunited with her family in the airport or just given over to strangers in order to get her on a flight out of Afghanistan.

