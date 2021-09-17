US requests UN to extend waiver on Taliban travel ban: Report

The USA has reportedly asked United Nations Security Council to extend sanctions waiver for more than a dozen top Taliban officials to travel abroad for discussions on Afghanistan's stability. Foreign Policy has reported that this request has come just over a month when US warned that UN sanctions on Taliban leaders' travel would be reimposed if the Taliban did not desist from perpetrating violence in Afghanistan.

Taliban has since come to power in Afghanistan and has solidified its grip on almost the entire country.

As per the media report, the waiver on Taliban leaders travel was to end on September 20. But now the US has requested it be extended to December 22.

Moreover, US requests that Taliban leaders be allowed to withdraw money from their frozen accounts for the purpose of their travel. However, as per the note, the travel should be to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

USA or the international community has not formally recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan yet. On Friday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that its engagement in Afghanistan will remain suspended till there is some clarity among countries about recognition to the Taliban regime.