UAE suspends receiving passengers from Pakistan over COVID fears

The United Arab Emirates will not receive passengers coming from Pakistan as of June 29 until a special COVID-19 lab is set up to test them, the civil aviation authority said on Sunday.

The decision also applies to transit flights originating from Pakistan, where the number of cases is rising rapidly, the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement carried on state media.

Dubai state carrier Emirates had already said it was suspending flights from Pakistan effective June 24.

Pakistan’s number of coronavirus cases on Sunday crossed 200,000 after 4,072 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, while 83 people died of the disease, taking the death toll to 4,118, the health ministry said.

Out of the total 202,955 cases, 78,267 were identified in Sindh, 74,202 in Punjab, 25,380 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 12,395 in Islamabad, 10,261 in Balochistan, 1,423 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,027 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.