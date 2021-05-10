Two separate roadside bomb blasts kill13 civilians in Afghanistan

Thirteen people were killed and over 40 were wounded in separate roadside bomb blasts in Zabul and Parwan provinces of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported on Monday, quoting the country’s ministry of interior.

The attack in restive Zabul province killed at least 11 people left another 28 people wounded just hours before the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week's Eid al-Fitr holiday.

In another incident, two civilians were killed and nine more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus in the Pul-e-Matak area in Parwan province.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the blast.

(With inputs from agencies)