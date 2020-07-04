Two injured as trains collide in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two persons were injured when two trains collided in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, according to a media report.

A passenger train -- Shalimar Express -- was travelling from Karachi to Lahore when it collided with a cargo train at 4:10 pm near Jheeta Bhatta railway station in Khanpur area, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The train's driver and assistant driver were "mildly injured" in the collision, while all the passengers remained safe, a Pakistan Railway spokesperson said in a statement.

However, two coaches of the cargo train were damaged while the front trolley of the Shalimar Express' front engine was derailed, he said.

The incident comes a day after 22 people, including 21 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib were killed when a passenger train collided with a van carrying them at a crossing near Sheikhupura district in Punjab province.