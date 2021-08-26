Taliban remove security cover of former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, say reports

The Taliban have reportedly removed security cover of former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai and chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah. This has virtually put both leaders under house arrest

As per CNN, Abdullah's house was searched by the Taliban on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Taliban included Karzai, Abdullah and Taliban founder Baradar in its 12-member council that would govern Afghanistan. The moves to remove weapons from their security teams has come nonetheless.

Afghanistan has been at the centre of global attention ever since the Taliban captured power on August 15. The political and even military movements have gathered paces since then. Although Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah have had talks with Taliban delegations in Kabul, Afghanistan's former vice-president Amrullah Saleh has strick a defiant tone and has made several statements against Taliban

