Taliban agrees to let Afghans leave after August 31: German envoy Markus Potzel

Markus Potzel, German Ambassador to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the Taliban will continue to allow Afghans with the proper paperwork to leave Afghanistan after the US exit deadline on August 31.

Markus Potzel announced via Twitter that he had spoken with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who "assured me that Afghans with valid documents will be able to travel on commercial planes after August 31."



Met Dy Director TPO Sher Abbas Stanekzai and his team for a comprehensive discussion in Doha yesterday. We talked about the urgent need for a functioning airport in Kabul as a prerequisite for diplomatic & NGO presence in AFG. — Potzel Markus (@PotzelMarkus) August 25, 2021 ×

Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August. — Potzel Markus (@PotzelMarkus) August 25, 2021 ×

Yesterday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said that Afghan citizens will not be allowed to leave the country any more by the ongoing US evacuation process during the Taliban’s second press conference since taking power.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said on Tuesday that the Taliban agreed to allow "safe passage" from Afghanistan for civilians trying to join a US-led airlift from the capital, though a timeline for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies, and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers, according to Reuters.



