Sri Lanka jolted by powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake tremors
Indonesia's geophysics agency, or BMKG, said the quake had a higher magnitude of 6.6. Photograph:(Others)
Story highlights
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit the Indian Ocean, located 800km southeast of Sri Lanka, with a depth of 10km.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit the Indian Ocean, located 800km southeast of Sri Lanka, with a depth of 10km.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck 800km southeast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 10km. The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau stated that there is no risk to Sri Lanka due to the earthquake.
(More information to follow)