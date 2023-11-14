LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Sri Lanka jolted by powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake tremors

Colombo, Sri LankaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 14, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Indonesia's geophysics agency, or BMKG, said the quake had a higher magnitude of 6.6. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit the Indian Ocean, located 800km southeast of Sri Lanka, with a depth of 10km.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck 800km southeast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 10km. The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau stated that there is no risk to Sri Lanka due to the earthquake.

(More information to follow)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Pakistan: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi added to 'exit control list' amidst growing legal woes

China’s warship, stealth submarines with ‘secret’ capabilities dock at Karachi port for drills: Report

South Asia has highest number of children struggling with severe water scarcity: UN