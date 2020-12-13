Smart lockdown in 13 areas ahead of opposition rally in Pakistan

As Prime Minister Imran Khan intensifies his efforts to stop the Lahore rally by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Punjab government has imposed a "smart lockdown" in 13 areas surrounding the Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to a report by SAMAA TV, a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday stated that the order will come into force tonight and will stay till December 25.

The areas included in the list are -- Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.Entry and exit into the neighbourhoods will be controlled and people will only be allowed to go out unless absolutely necessary, SAMAA TV reported.

Meanwhile, the local administration has denied permission to the PDM to hold the rally on December 13 citing a surge in coronavirus cases.Earlier, Imran Khan had warned the opposition that police cases will be lodged against organisers.

In an interview to a private news channel, the premier said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering, Geo News reported. "We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won`t stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he had said.