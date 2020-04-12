Shelling across India-Pakistan border kills three

Shelling across the border between India and Pakistan killed three Indian civilians and wounded two Pakistani civilians, military officials from the two sides said on Sunday. Pakistani troops targetted civilians living near the LoC, killing three people, including a child and a woman, and wounding five.

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged mortar and artillery shelling along the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region. The sporadic exchanges began on Saturday and continued into Sunday.