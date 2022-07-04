Rising Bangladesh exports hit all-time high of over $52 bn in FY 2021-22

Bangladesh's exports increased by more than 34% to $52.08 billion in the fiscal year 2021–2022 (July 2021-June 2022). The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), which is part of the Ministry of Commerce, revealed data on Sunday showing that Bangladesh had the greatest export earnings for the fiscal year 2021–2022, with strong income growth in the last months.



"In the 2021-22 fiscal year, exports reached $52,082.66 million, setting a new record," said the EPB.

The nation's entire export earnings in the previous fiscal year exceeded the objective of $43.50 billion with June's export earnings of $4.91 billion, an increase of 37.19% over the same month a year prior. In the fiscal year 2020–21 (July 2020–June 2021), Bangladesh's export revenue was estimated at $38.76 billion. As usual, the demand for ready-made clothing was mostly responsible for the growth in the 2021–22 fiscal year.

Bangladesh's exports of clothing, which have accounted for more than three-fourths of the nation's yearly incomes since the start of this decade, increased to $42.61 billion in the fiscal year 2021–22.

Knitwear exports increased 36.88% year over year to $23.21 billion, while woven exports increased 33.82% to $19.40 billion.



The EPB statistics revealed that many other conventional export goods, such as frozen meals, home textiles, leather and leather products, and footwear, also did well over the mentioned period.

