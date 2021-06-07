Priority is to make Nepal COVID-19 free, says newly appointed health minister

Newly appointed Minister for Health and Population Sher Bahadur Tamang on Monday said that his priority is to make the country free from this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking at the virtual press conference, Tamang said, "My first priority is to liberate the Nepali people from the deadly coronavirus."

He said that the government would make every effort to control the virus. "The government aims to vaccinate as many Nepalis as possible to control the virus."

Also read | Nepal PM Oli says 'misunderstandings' with India resolved

Tamang pledged that he would do everything necessary to increase the scope of the COVID-19 testing.

"We believe the more tests we have, the more we can reduce the risk of further spread of the infection. Antigen test kits have been sent to every municipality to increase testings across the country," the minister told reporters.

Further promising on vaccinating people, the leader said, "Citizens above the age of 65 who have been given the first dose will soon be given second dose of vaccine."

He said the government is engaged in dialogues with its allies to provide Nepal with more COVID-19 vaccines.

Also read | New Constitutional Bench formed to hear petitions against House dissolution in Nepal

The Health Minister said the government has begun with the preparations on the third wave of coronavirus which is likely to affect children the most.

"Our ministry is aware, and discussions are undergoing to set up ICU beds for children," said Tamang.

He informed that the government has taken details of the infrastructure and workforce required for the treatment of children and accordingly it will be managed.

At the press conference, the Minister also expressed his commitment to deliver health equipment to remote areas.

On the reports of patients not getting treatment at government hospitals and having to pay high treatment costs at the private hospitals, he said, "The government has set a definite range for the treatment and a mechanism will be set up for monitoring."

He further guaranteed safety to health workers helping the country in fighting the pandemic.

Nepal on Monday reported 3,370 new COVID-19 cases with 92 deaths. As many as 6,951 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.