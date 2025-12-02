/PM Modi extends support for Khaleda Zia, BNP responds amid Sheikh Hasina extradition tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Dec 1) extended India's support and wished a quick recovery to former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Khaleda Zia was admitted to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of local and foreign specialist doctors from the Medical Board. Reacting to Indian Prime Minister's message, BNP expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. Quoting doctors, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that her physical condition is very critical. PM Modi's message comes amid tensions between India and Bangladesh over the extradition issue of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.



In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years.""Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can," he added. Responding to PM Modi, BNP wrote on X: "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia." The party added, “BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support.”



Meanwhile, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, expressed concern about the health condition of Khaleda Zia anf the Chief Adviser sent Asif Nazrul, an adviser to the interim government, to Evercare Hospital in the capital to inquire about her physical condition.

