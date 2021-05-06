Pakistan’s youth hooked to crystal meth, the country sees rise in addiction

Crystal meth (Methamphetamine), known as ‘ice’ on the Pakistani streets, is growing in popularity among rich students and young people.



Methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug, has become cheaper and more accessible throughout Pakistan. But social stigma tied to drug addiction means some families refuse to seek help.



According to a report by Deutsche Welle (DW), Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan said that around 27 million people struggle with drug abuse in the country. More students and members of the educated, upper class are getting attracted to the drug.



According to an investigation conducted by Pakistan's Samaa News in 2018, crystal meth has become common among college students in the campuses of Peshawar because of its ability to keep a person awake for 24-48 hours. Many students have been abusing the drug to get through examinations.



How Crystal meth works



The Methamphetamine drug can be smoked, snorted, injected, or ingested orally. When it's used, a chemical called dopamine floods the parts of the brain that regulate feelings of ecstasy.



Using meth floods the brain with dopamine to the extent that, at that moment, no other feeling can match the euphoria you experience.



Use of this drug can cause irreversible harmful effects such as increased heart rate and blood pressure; damaged blood vessels in the brain that can cause strokes or an irregular heartbeat that can, in turn, cause cardiovascular collapse or death; and liver, kidney and lung damage.



(With inputs from agencies)