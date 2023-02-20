Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan likely to be arrested in prohibited funding case: Report

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has reportedly decided to arrest former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, previously known as foreign funding case.

ARY News, citing sources, reported that a four-member team has been formed, and the arrest will be made with the help of the Punjab Police.

It has been further reported that an arrest summary in this regard has been sent to the director general of the FIA for final approval.

The latest developments come after the agency registered a case against the PTI chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case was registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

It was alleged that the former premier, and 10 others violated the Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

The case was first filed in 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, who alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

The PTI has, however, denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the funding is not from prohibited sources.

A scrutiny committee was formed in March 2018 to examine the PTI's financing. It submitted its report on January 4, 2022, after 95 hearings and nearly four years.

The report, based on eight volumes of record requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan, proved that the PTI leadership had committed gross violations of funding laws by allowing the collection of millions of dollars and billions of rupees without any source and details from foreigners, including Indian nationals and foreign companies.

(With inputs from agencies)