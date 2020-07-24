Pakistan soldier killed, three others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IED blast

(Representative Image) Photograph:( Reuters )
The blast targetted a special forces vehicle in Bannu-Miran Shah in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A Pakistani soldier died and three others were injured in an improvised explosive device blast in the restive Northwest region on Friday, officials said.
The blast targetted a special forces vehicle in Bannu-Miran Shah in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A soldier was killed and three others were injured in the incident, officials said.
A search operation has been launched for militants in the area, they said.