Pakistan political unrest LIVE: Imran Khan booked in lawyer's murder case
Pakistan Imran Khan news LIVE: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has been formally named in connection with the killing of a lawyer who accused him of high treason. The development comes after over 100 former members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) joined a newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan party founded by a military-supported sugar baron and former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.
Minister for Interior affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday alleged that the “May 9 planners and abetters were in contact with foreign agencies”, terming the ‘attack on military installations an act of rebellion’, ARY News reported.
Imran Khan took to Twitter and denied accusations in connection with a slain lawyer's murder case.
"Former Governor Punjab Latif Khosa affirms and condemns the false allegation of murder being pinned on me," Khan tweeted.
Lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was on his way to the Balochistan High Court complex in Quetta on June 6 when he was shot by unknown gunmen, according to a criminal complaint filed on June 7.