Pakistan political unrest LIVE: Imran Khan booked in lawyer's murder case

IslamabadUpdated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Security personnel with ballistic shields escort former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he leaves after appearing at the High Court in Lahore on May 19, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

08 Jun 2023, 11:57 AM (IST)
May 9 planners were in contact with foreign agencies: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday alleged that the “May 9 planners and abetters were in contact with foreign agencies”, terming the ‘attack on military installations an act of rebellion’, ARY News reported.

 

08 Jun 2023, 11:38 AM (IST)
Imran Khan denies accusations in lawyer's murder case

Imran Khan took to Twitter and denied accusations in connection with a slain lawyer's murder case. 

"Former Governor Punjab Latif Khosa affirms and condemns the false allegation of murder being pinned on me," Khan tweeted.

08 Jun 2023, 11:22 AM (IST)
Imran Khan booked in slain lawyer's murder case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been formally named in connection with the killing of a lawyer who accused him of high treason. 

Lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was on his way to the Balochistan High Court complex in Quetta on June 6 when he was shot by unknown gunmen, according to a criminal complaint filed on June 7. 