Pakistan PM Imran Khan condemns attack on Madrassa, vows to bring perpetrators to justice

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the blast at Madrassa in Peshawar that has killed at least seven and injured more than 80 on Tuesday.

Imran Khan in his tweet expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack on a madrassah in Peshawar. My condolences go to the victims’ families & prayers for early recovery of the injured. I want to assure my nation we will ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice ASAP,” Khan posted on Twitter.