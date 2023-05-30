Pakistan May 9 faultlines LIVE | Former PM Imran Khan granted bail by Anti-Terrorism Court

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan got bail in three cases of arson allegedly committed on May 9 after his arrest.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan appeared before an Anti Terrorism Court in Lahore.

He was asked to submit bail bonds in three cases of arson.

The court granted interim bail to Imran Khan till June 2 in the cases of the May 9 incidents.