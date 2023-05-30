Pakistan May 9 faultlines LIVE | Former PM Imran Khan granted bail by Anti-Terrorism Court
Story highlights
The powerful visuals of Imran Khan's supporters carrying out violent demonstrations inside the premises hosting Pakistan's military installations continue to haunt already-troubled political prospects of cricket star-turned-ousted prime minister. The fallout within Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party has seen top leaders abandoning the PTI ship while citing the May 9 attacks on military installations by the party supporters, weakening Khan and strengthening the civilian-military administrative set-up of 'mutual dependence'.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written off Imran Khan's fence-mending calls, while raising the banner for "militant actions" by Khan's supporters on May 9, 2023.
Follow WION's LIVE blog for the latest on Pakistan's elevating political crisis.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif "will surely come to Pakistan", Dawn reported.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan got bail in three cases of arson allegedly committed on May 9 after his arrest.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan appeared before an Anti Terrorism Court in Lahore.
He was asked to submit bail bonds in three cases of arson.
The court granted interim bail to Imran Khan till June 2 in the cases of the May 9 incidents.