Pakistan government vows to bring back ousted PM Nawaz Sharif from London

Pakistan government has vowed to bring back ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, asserting that it won’t be "blackmailed to let go off" because of FATF legislation.

Pakistan government on Saturday had announced that it would bring back Nawaz Sharif from London as the tussle with the unrelenting Opposition on legislation regarding FATF intensified.

The decision to bring back Sharif has become a race against time for the Imran Khan government which needs to meet the FATF requirements, plenary for which is due in October.

"Have written to the British government, and have informed the court that we will do our utmost to bring him back", said Shahzad Akbar, Pakistan PM's adviser on accountability.

The government intends on bringing FATF-related legislation which are necessary for Pakistan to comply in continuation with the implementation of its negotiated 27 point action plan even as the Opposition sees it as an opportunity to bargain with the government on accountability laws and the proposed 34 amendments.

The Imran government has accused the Opposition of blackmail on matters pertaining to national importance. However, the Opposition says that they would want to talk on all bills including the legislation pertaining to FATF.

Pakistan was given a comprehensive 27 point action plan by FATF to be implemented in an 18-month timeframe. Pakistan was put under "greylist" in June, 2018.

Pakistan has completed 14 of the 27 points in the action plan currently, with 11 being partially completed as per the February plenary meet and two which are incomplete.

The FATF action plan calls Pakistan for effective legislation against terror financing.