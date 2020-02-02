Pakistan annual inflation rate rises to 14.56% in January

Pakistani consumer price inflation rose to 14.56% in January, news agency Reuters report said quoting the statistics bureau on Saturday.

CPI inflation had stood at 12.63% in December.

Food items such as pulses, chicken and fresh vegetables were among the top drivers of inflation, underscoring the squeeze on household budgets, the report added.

Pakistan's central bank in late January kept rates unchanged at 13.25%, citing strong inflationary pressures.