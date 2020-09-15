Pakistan Air Force jet crashes; pilot ejects

File photo of a Pakistani JF-17. Photograph:( ANI )
Pakistan Air Force said the crash occurred during a 'routine training mission'
A Pakistan Air Force jet crashed near Pindigheb in Punjab province on Tuesday, reports said.
The Pakistan Air Force(PAF) said the crash occurred during a "routine training mission", and there was no loss of life, the Dawn newspaper quoted the PAF statement.
The pilots ejected safely, PAF said.
A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.
Reports said it was an F-7 trainer aircraft.