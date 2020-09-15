Pakistan Air Force jet crashes; pilot ejects

WION Web Team Islamabad Sep 15, 2020, 05.28 PM(IST)

File photo of a Pakistani JF-17. Photograph:( ANI )

Pakistan Air Force said the crash occurred during a 'routine training mission'

A Pakistan Air Force jet crashed near Pindigheb in Punjab province on Tuesday, reports said.

The Pakistan Air Force(PAF) said the crash occurred during a "routine training mission", and there was no loss of life, the Dawn newspaper quoted the PAF statement.

The pilots ejected safely, PAF said.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

Reports said it was an F-7 trainer aircraft.