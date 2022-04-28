Pakistan: 8-year-old drives an SUV, netizens slam parents

'I was six when I started driving'

In a viral video, an 8-year-old boy was seen driving an SUV on the streets of Pakistan. Yes, you read it right and that has already sparked a debate online.

The video that went viral was posted on a YouTube channel which features two siblings Ayan and Areeba aged 8 and 10, respectively. In the post, the sister claims to be jealous of her brother for his driving skills. But it would all be a fair game maybe a decade later for now netizens are raising questions on parenting.

"Very bad and irresponsible parenting," says a YouTube Mohammed Khan and many second his view.

Well, they sure were under the adult supervision as there's a man seen throwing a volley of questions at the siblings, while they are captured merrily enjoying the drive.

"My father taught me how to drive," Ayaan says as he manoeuvres.

Goes on to add, "Driving is easy though Areeba find it difficult."

The 8-year-old also elaborates on the cars he's driven. "Earlier, I used the drive a Civic, now Fortuner."

Watch the viral video here:

In the comment section there are some who have slammed the parents, while others have praised the child for being watchful as he drove.

As of date, the legal age to drive a four wheeler in Pakistan is 18, it's time the child with two years of driving experience takes a break for 10 years.

Irresponsible parenting or Max Verstappen in the making?