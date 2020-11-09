Oli government in trouble after meeting R&AW chief

Nepal’s embattled Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, came under fresh attack -- including from three former Prime Ministers and his own party leaders -- for meeting Indian R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel without informing them.

Goel and team had flown to Kathmandu late last month. They were said to have also met Leader of Opposition Sher Bahadur Deuba and former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai separately.

To this end, anti-Oli leaders have demanded a party meeting and given a 48-hour ultimatum to the prime minister. If the meeting does not happen, the leaders say they would move against Oli.

Anti-Oli leaders allege that the meeting was against protocol and was dangerous for the country.

The R&AW chief’s visit, followed by Indian Army chief General M M Naravane’s, came at a time when India and Nepal are attempting to repair ties. The bilateral relations were severely strained following escalation of the boundary dispute and Nepal’s publication of a new map to include areas of the Indian state of Uttarakhand.