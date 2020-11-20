No Chinese village in Bhutan: Bhutanese envoy to WION

Bhutan has dismissed reports of Chinese villages being inside the country after a Chinese journalist posted pictures of a "new village" in Doklam.

Bhutan's envoy to India, Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel in response to a WION question said, "There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan."

A Chinese state media journalist had posted pictures of a new village, whose location was near the site of the 2017 India China standoff. He later deleted the tweet.

Doklam, a Bhutanese territory is at the trijunction of India, Bhutan, and China. Chinese forces were trying to construct a road in that region sparking a 2-month long stand-off that year.

Earlier this year, China staked a claim on Sakteng Wildlife sanctuary in Eastern Bhutan. This was promptly dismissed by Thimphu.