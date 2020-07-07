Nepal's Samajbadi Party suspends lawmaker over new map; she blames China

Nepal's Samajbadi Party has suspended its lawmaker Sarita Giri for violating the party's whip regarding Nepal's new map.

Giri had refused to withdraw her own amendment registered against the government’s second constitutional amendment bill regarding the new map. Giri accused China of conspiring to push the amendment.

Giri while speaking in Parliament during the map amendment issue charged China for being responsible for Nepal's deteriorating relations with India. Nepal's lawmaker also raised questions on the intent of the Oli government in bringing the amendments.

"I feel allegations are being hurled at me at the behest of China. I have come to this august house by winning the affection of the public. People who are hurling allegations against me must understand the importance of Hindi in Nepal. I have said that dialogue should be initiated with India and China," Sarita Giri said.

While traditionally Samajbadi Party is considered to have a good equation with India as a party but the current party president Upendra Yadav and senior leader Baburam Bhattarai are considered to be close to the Chinese dispensation in Nepal.

