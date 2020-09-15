Nepal to resume domestic flight operations from September 21

ANI Kathmandu, Nepal Sep 15, 2020, 03.25 PM(IST)

An official stands at the health desk inside the Tribhuvan International Airport after Nepal confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, in Kathmandu, Nepal Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Nepal reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases till Monday, taking the national tally to 55,329.

Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21, said Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Bhattarai confirmed that the Council of Ministers held a meeting on Monday wherein they decided to resume domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21.

On September 10, The Himalayan Times had reported that the government is likely to extend the suspension of domestic flights till October 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring requests of the private sector and public demand.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, Nepal reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases till Monday, taking the national tally to 55,329.

Topics