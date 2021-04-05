Nepal to administer Chinese vaccines to citizens from April 7

Nepal will start its second phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive from April 7 using a China-donated vaccine.

The first phase of the vaccination drive began in January with the one million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India under grant assistance in sync with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The second phase will begin from Wednesday, April 7. The 800,000 doses of the China manufactured vaccine - Vero Cell- against COVID-19 infection will be administered to the frontline workers as well as those involved in trans-Himalayan trade activities in the mountainous region, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said.

Nepalese students studying in China under scholarship schemes and those preparing to visit China for further studies will also receive the Chinese vaccine.

Nepal has recorded 277,944 coronavirus infections and 3032 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. It had granted a conditional emergency approval for use of Vero Cell, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by China's Beijing Institute of Biological Products earlier on February 18.