Nepal plane crash Live updates: Death toll mounts to 68 as rescue ops continue
At least 68 people were killed after a passenger airplane with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. The officially declared death toll stands at 29 currently. It was a Yeti Airlines flight. Rescue operations were still underway at the time of the filing of this report and the airport had been closed. The death toll is feared to increase. Those on board included three infants and three children. There were five Indians on the flight.
A press statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal informed that there were 53 passengers from Nepal, 5 from India, 4 from Russian, 2 from Korea, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France on the flight.
Sanjay Jaiswal, Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma
Relatives arrived at Kathmandu airport for information after a 72-seat Nepali passenger aircraft crashed into a gorge while landing at an airport in Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 68 people. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who also rushed to the airport after the crash, said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara. He urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts.
#NepalPlaneCrash: Moments before the plane crash at the Pokhara Airport in Nepal. Total 72 people were on board. 68 passengers and 04 crew members. #Nepal #pokhara pic.twitter.com/cxPdpLxlVk— Disha Shah (@disha2791) January 15, 2023
#YetiAirlines aircraft flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 people on board, crashed in #Pokhara of Kaski district on today morning. Local sources say efforts underway to douse fire caused by plane crash— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 15, 2023
The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the fatal crash of a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard on Sunday, was inaugurated two weeks ago by Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' and built with Chinese assistance, PTI news agency reported.
Built in the backdrop of the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range, the airport was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023. The flagship project was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.
According to local reports, the death toll of the plane which crashed near Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday has risen to 68.