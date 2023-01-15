ugc_banner
Nepal plane crash Live updates: Death toll mounts to 68 as rescue ops continue

WION Web Team
Kathmandu Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Rescuers inspect the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on January 15, 2023. An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on January 15, Yeti Airlines and a local official said. Photograph:(AFP)

At least 68 people were killed after a passenger airplane with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday.

At least 68 people were killed after a passenger airplane with 72 people on board crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. The officially declared death toll stands at 29 currently. It was a Yeti Airlines flight. Rescue operations were still underway at the time of the filing of this report and the airport had been closed. The death toll is feared to increase. Those on board included three infants and three children. There were five Indians on the flight.

A press statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal informed that there were 53 passengers from Nepal, 5 from India, 4 from Russian, 2 from Korea, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France on the flight. 

15 Jan 2023, 5:07 PM (IST)
Names of five Indian passengers who were in the plane

Sanjay Jaiswal, Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma

15 Jan 2023, 5:06 PM (IST)
Details of passengers onbaord the plane that crashed
15 Jan 2023, 4:40 PM (IST)
Anxious wait for relatives after Nepal plane crash 

Relatives arrived at Kathmandu airport for information after a 72-seat Nepali passenger aircraft crashed into a gorge while landing at an airport in Pokhara on Sunday, killing at least 68 people.  Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who also rushed to the airport after the crash, said the plane was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara. He urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts. 

15 Jan 2023, 4:40 PM (IST)
Moments before plane crash
15 Jan 2023, 4:39 PM (IST)
Moments before plane crash in Pokhara
15 Jan 2023, 4:34 PM (IST)
Nepal's Pokhara airport was inaugurated two weeks ago and built with Chinese assistance

The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the fatal crash of a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard on Sunday, was inaugurated two weeks ago by Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' and built with Chinese assistance, PTI news agency reported. 

Built in the backdrop of the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range, the airport was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023. The flagship project was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.

15 Jan 2023, 4:33 PM (IST)
Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 68

According to local reports, the death toll of the plane which crashed near Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday has risen to 68. 