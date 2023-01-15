Nepal plane crash Live updates: Death toll mounts to 68 as rescue ops continue

The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the fatal crash of a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard on Sunday, was inaugurated two weeks ago by Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' and built with Chinese assistance, PTI news agency reported.

Built in the backdrop of the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range, the airport was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023. The flagship project was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.