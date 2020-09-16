Nepal earthquake: 5.4 magnitude quake jolts Kathmandu

An earthquake rocked Nepal's capital city Kathmandu early on Wednesday morning, the National Seismological Centre said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal at 05:04:07 IST today," NCS said.

There are no reports of damage or injuries at the time of writing.

Accounts vary widely, with some reporting stronger feelings of shaking than others, with the duration of the quake also reported differently amongst people.

(More details are awaited)