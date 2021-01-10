Nepal cabinet recommends ending winter session of National Assembly

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday conducted an emergency cabinet meeting at his residence in the Nepali capital. According to The Himalayan Times, the cabinet has decided to recommend the end of the winter session of the National Assembly

."The meeting forwarded the recommendation to President Bidya Devi Bhandari today itself. The winter session of the Upper House had begun on January 1," The Himalayan Times reported.

The Nepal Prime Minister also addressed the ongoing winter session of the National Assembly.

The cabinet meeting and address comes after Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli`s recommendation on December 20. After dissolving the Parliament, Oli proposed elections on April 30 and May 10.