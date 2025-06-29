/Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Pakistan, no damage reported yet

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday (Jun 29), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 3:54 am IST at a depth of 150 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 30.25°N and longitude 69.82°E. As per reports, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, though authorities are continuing to assess the situation. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the seismic activity in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Further details on Sunday’s quake are awaited as officials monitor the region for aftershocks and potential infrastructure impact.

Pakistan's propensity for earthquakes