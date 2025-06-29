/Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Pakistan, no damage reported yet

As per reports, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, though authorities are continuing to assess the situation.
An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday (Jun 29), the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 3:54 am IST at a depth of 150 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 30.25°N and longitude 69.82°E. As per reports, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, though authorities are continuing to assess the situation. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the seismic activity in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan.”
Further details on Sunday’s quake are awaited as officials monitor the region for aftershocks and potential infrastructure impact.
Pakistan lies in one of the world's most seismically active regions, straddling the boundary between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are situated atop complex fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to destructive earthquakes. As per ANI, Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Meanwhile, Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate in South Asia. The collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates frequently causes powerful seismic events in the area.