Lashkar-e-Taiba hit hard as another terrorist, aide goes down in Pakistan's Sialkot

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

According to initial reports, the police in Pakistan's Punjab has branded the incident as an aftermath of a fake land dispute case. 
 

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadre Mohammed Muzamil and his associate Naeemur Rahman was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Punjab province's Sialkot district. According to initial reports, the police in Pakistan's Punjab has branded the incident as an aftermath of a fake land dispute case. 

WION is waiting for more details to emerge. More information will be added soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

