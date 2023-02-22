Jail Bharo Tehreek in Pakistan LIVE Updates: This is a peaceful and non-violent protest, tweets Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will start the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" movement on Wednesday (February 22) from Lahore. Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said last week "We will fill jails, they [authorities] will have no space left to hide." Khan blamed the incumbent coalition government for its "political victimisation" of his party leaders and allies. He said that police entered the homes of PTI workers in Multan and were tasked with such threatening tactics.

The movement was announced in the wake of sedition cases filed against PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gil. On February 4, Khan had urged his party workers to prepare for movement across Pakistan.