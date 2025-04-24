In Pics | Attari-Wagah flag-lowering ceremony: Story of India-Pakistan border event

India scales down flag-lowering ceremony or Beating Retreat ceremony at Indo-Pak border
In the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, India has decided to scale down the flag-lowering ceremony also known as the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony held at India and Pakistan border
What is flag-lowering or 'Beating Retreat' ceremony?
The ceremony happens everyday two hours before sunset at the Attari-Wagah border. It is marked by colorful and dramatic military show, battle calls from both sides, followed by a parade featuring high kicks, stomps and military moves
What happens in flag-lowering ceremony?
Following the high-pitched nationalistic show, the iron gates between the two neighbouring countries are opened and flags of both the countries are lowered simultaneously. The flags are then folded.
What does the ceremony symbolise?
BSF jawan from the Indian side and Pakistan Rangers from the Pakistani side shake hands as the retreat ceremony is concluded. The gates are then closed. The ceremony symbolises brotherhood as well as rivalry between the two nations.
Aggressive aspect of the parade was toned down in 2010
As per some reports, the aggressive aspect of the parade were toned down in 2010 and the two nuclear-armed neighbours decided to insert a handshake with a smile in an attempt for symbolise peace.
When was the ceremony was cancelled/ changed?
In 2019, the ceremony was cancelled when Pakistan captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in the aftermath of Balakot Air Strike. In 2016 after the Uri attack, the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony was not halted but sweets were not shared at the border during festivals.
Similar retreat ceremonies also take place at other borders
Similar retreat ceremonies also take place at Ganda Singh Wala/Hussainiwala border crossing and Mahavir/Sadqi International Parade Ground border crossing - both in Punjab. India has announced scaling down of events in these borders as well.
Visiting Amritsar? You will miss the opening of gates between India and Pakistan
If you are visiting Amritsar and you want to witness the the ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border, you won't see the gates opening and the handshake between Indian and Pakistani soldiers.